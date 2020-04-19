|
DAVIS, Jerry Jerry Lee Davis, 77, of Roswell, GA, passed away on Sunday April 12, 2020 at North Fulton Hospital in Roswell, GA. He was born of February 25, 1943 in Toccoa, Georgia. He graduated from Grady High School in Atlanta, attended, and played football for the University of Florida. He proudly served our country in the US Army in the Vietnam War. He met the love of his life, Marguerite and they spent many years traveling and sharing precious memories and adventures together. They were happily married for 50 years. He enjoyed having fun spending time with family and friends. He was a wonderful husband, brother, uncle, and friend. His life and influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew him. Survivors include, his wife, Marguerite "Rita" Davis; brother, Robert "Steve" Davis (Barbara) of Jefferson, GA; and a host of relatives and friends. Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his parents, Dorsey and Jimmie Davis and sister, Linda Norman. Due to the Covid-19, a Celebration of Life for Jerry Davis will be held at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 19, 2020