DUNCAN, Jerry E. Jerry E. Duncan age 82 of Waleska passed away on January 8, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Duncan; sons, Wendell (Barbara) and Richard (Cindy); one daughter, Melissa; three stepsons, Rick (Cheryl), Kenyon (Carnita) and Chris Jones; twelve grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two sisters and one brother. Jerry loved to fish and enjoyed camping with his family. He enjoyed hunting with his sons and loved being in the outdoors. Jerry enjoyed spending time in his yard and was an avid gardener. He was a wonderful man who could do just about anything - or least he thought he could. Jerry loved to help people and his friends knew they could count on him. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jerry's memory to Rising Hills Church Building Fund, PO Box 4506, Canton, GA. 30114. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the funeral home chapel. The Duncan family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 PM to 8 PM at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, 770-645-1414. [www.northsidechapel.com]www.northsidechapel.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 9, 2020