Services
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
12050 Crabapple Road
Roswell, GA 30075
(770) 645-1414
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
12050 Crabapple Road
Roswell, GA 30075
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
12050 Crabapple Road
Roswell, GA 30075
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Duncan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Duncan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Duncan Obituary
DUNCAN, Jerry E. Jerry E. Duncan age 82 of Waleska passed away on January 8, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Duncan; sons, Wendell (Barbara) and Richard (Cindy); one daughter, Melissa; three stepsons, Rick (Cheryl), Kenyon (Carnita) and Chris Jones; twelve grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two sisters and one brother. Jerry loved to fish and enjoyed camping with his family. He enjoyed hunting with his sons and loved being in the outdoors. Jerry enjoyed spending time in his yard and was an avid gardener. He was a wonderful man who could do just about anything - or least he thought he could. Jerry loved to help people and his friends knew they could count on him. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jerry's memory to Rising Hills Church Building Fund, PO Box 4506, Canton, GA. 30114. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the funeral home chapel. The Duncan family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 PM to 8 PM at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, 770-645-1414. [www.northsidechapel.com]www.northsidechapel.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -