GOFF, Dr. Jerry "Mr. Gospel Trumpet" Dr. Jerry Goff ("Mr. Gospel Trumpet"), age 84, of Hiram, Georgia passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Macland Baptist Church, 3732 Macland Road, in Powder Springs, GA with Dr. Joe Arthur delivering the message, and other speakers include Dr. Johnny Turner, Pat Mathis, Curtis Coleman and Dr. Josh Franks. Graveside Services will be held at 2pm (Central) on Tuesday, July 23rd at Woodlawn Cemetery in Nashville, Tennessee with Dr. Bobby Howard officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Macland Baptist Church prior to the service. Complete obituary and online guestbook @ www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 18, 2019