Services
West Cobb Funeral Home, Inc. - Marietta
2480 MacLand Rd
Marietta, GA 30064
(770) 419-9234
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Macland Baptist Church
3732 Macland Road
Powder Springs, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Macland Baptist Church
3732 Macland Road
Powder Springs, GA
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Nashville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry GOFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry GOFF

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry GOFF Obituary
GOFF, Dr. Jerry "Mr. Gospel Trumpet" Dr. Jerry Goff ("Mr. Gospel Trumpet"), age 84, of Hiram, Georgia passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Macland Baptist Church, 3732 Macland Road, in Powder Springs, GA with Dr. Joe Arthur delivering the message, and other speakers include Dr. Johnny Turner, Pat Mathis, Curtis Coleman and Dr. Josh Franks. Graveside Services will be held at 2pm (Central) on Tuesday, July 23rd at Woodlawn Cemetery in Nashville, Tennessee with Dr. Bobby Howard officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Macland Baptist Church prior to the service. Complete obituary and online guestbook @ www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of West Cobb Funeral Home, Inc. - Marietta
Download Now