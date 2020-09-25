1/1
Jerry Graham
GRAHAM, Jerry Carlisle


Retired Major Jerry C. Graham of Jonesboro, GA passed September 20, 2020 at age 68. There will be a viewing and visitation service on Tuesday, September 29, from 4 PM to 7 PM, at the Anthony L. Watkins Funeral Home in Jonesboro, GA. Graveside service and burial will be held on Wednesday, September 30, at Florence National Cemetery in Florence, SC at 2 PM. He was a member of New Hope AME Church in Loris, SC prior to transferring to his current church home, Andrews Chapel United Methodist Church in Jonesboro, GA. He is survived by his wife, Miriam Keels Graham, four children, Kimberly Graham, Jerushia Graham, Octavia Graham, and Sterling Graham, three sisters, Esther Goff, Linda Brown, and Brenda Gail Graham, and his mother-in-law, Jannie Mae Taylor.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Anthony L. Watkins Funeral Home
SEP
30
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Florence National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Watkins Funeral Home Jonesboro
163 North Ave
Jonesboro, GA 30236
(678) 479-0806
September 24, 2020
In loving memory of our wonderful cousin. We love you and will truly miss you. May God bless and comfort the family during this sad time.
Curtis and Volinda
Family
