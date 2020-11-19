I am one of 4 boys from the family of Carol Alexander(Moore). Growing up I heard so much about Jerry and his amazing accomplishments. I used to go to his mom's (Aunt Bea) a lot and sit around with her while she watched her Duke sports and eating amazing desserts. I only met him once or twice as a child but because of his mom and mine always felt like I knew him. Finding out that he was an Accountant is inspiring to me as I am a CPA also. Reading his life accomplishments are very inspiring to me. He made a point to keep his family first in life while succeeding in so many ways. The entrepreneur spirit in him was inspiring along with his interest in working with and starting various Non-Profit organizations.



I am praying for his family that they will find peace in this time. I thank God for people like him that are an inspiration to all of us that want to succeed in life.



Sincerely,

Mr. D. Robin Moore





