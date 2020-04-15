|
HUGHES, Jerry Darrell Jerry Darrell Hughes, age 81 of Roswell, GA, passed away, Thursday, April 9, 2020 at his residence. A native of Canton, GA born on April 13, 1938, he was a son of the late Clifford M. Hughes and Nannie Opal Hughes and was preceded in death by a daughter, Heidi L. Hughes Ridgeway; brothers, Carl Hughes of East Ridge, Clifford Hughes of NC; sisters, Dorthy Waycaster and Ruth Gore of NC, Thelma McCoy of Rossville, GA and Hulda Padgett of Chattanooga and also several nieces and nephews. Jerry was a true "Craftsman". He enjoyed his profession, as a car salesman for Merceded Benz and also enjoyed wood working and traveling. People like Jerry are the backbone of this country and I think the world wants to hear their stories. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Alice Howard Hughes; 1 daughter, Priscilla Hughes House; 5 grandchildren, Ashley, Travis, Jeramy, Chris and Melinda Curtis. Graveside Services were 3:00 PM, Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Upper Spring Creek Cemetery with his nephew David Shelton officiating. Those unable to attend may send condolences to www.laycockhobbs.com/notices/Jerry-Hughes. Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home in Athens was in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 15, 2020