Jerry Jennings
Liturgy
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Saint Brendan the Navigator Church
Cumming, GA
Jerry Jennings


1946 - 2019
Jerry Jennings Obituary
JENNINGS, Jerry D. Jerry D. Jennings of Cumming, GA, formerly of Tampa, FL, passed away peacefully at home with his family attending on Nov. 15, 2019, at the age of 73. A Celebration of the Eucharist and a Funeral Liturgy will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 12 PM, at Saint Brendan the Navigator Church in Cumming, GA. A repast will be at Ballantrae Clubhouse, 2415 Ballantrae Circle, Cumming, GA 30041. Mr. Jennings was born in Newnan, GA and raised in Chamblee where he was an Eagle Scout and a recipient of the All State Football Award at Chamblee High School. He graduated from Georgia State University with a degree in marketing and was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. He served from 1968 until 1976 as a member of the U.S. Army National Guard. For the best part of his career, Mr. Jennings worked in the printing industry. First at Foote and Davies Company from 1969 through 1982 and then at Spencer Press of Maine until 2008, from which he was named Salesperson of the Year for 24 out of 26 years. More recently, he served as a realtor for Beggins Century 21 Real Estate in Tampa as an agent garnering select listings and top sales. Mr. Jennings was a busy volunteer fostering participation in many scout, sports and school events with his sons and showing them the wider world of service to the community with involvement in organizations like Habitat for Humanity, local food pantries and neighborhood assistance programs. He enjoyed golf, boating, biking and fishing and all things Maine where he worked and enjoyed having a second home. He found pleasure in developing his artistic skills in retirement and became an accomplished painter. Mr. Jennings was married to Margaret Baker Jennings for 50 years. He is the father of two beloved sons, Matthew and his wife, Stefanie Jennings and Daniel and his wife, Amanda Jennings. They are grandparents to Katharine, Caroline and Samuel. He was predeceased by his mother, Mildred and father, Gerald and is survived by his brother Michael and his sister-in-law, Leah, as well as a host of extended family who will mourn him deeply. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jerry's name can be made to The Food Pantry at St. Brendan the Navigator Church, 4633 Shiloh Road, Cumming, GA 30040 or online at www.stbrendansatl.com. Care and trust placed in McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 www.mcdonaldandson.com 770-886-9899.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 21, 2019
