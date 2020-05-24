|
KAUFMAN, Jerry Jerry Kaufman, age 70, passed away peacefully, and surrounded by family on May 16, 2020. He was born in New York to Max and Dorothy Kaufman. They moved to South Carolina 5 years later. He lived his adult life in Atlanta. He was a wholesale sales rep in ladies clothing for many years, traveling the Southeast. After his daughters were born, he wanted to stay closer to home, so he opened up Icy's Cheesecake, a wholesale cheesecake company selling cake nationally. To this day he was still known as "Mr. Cheesecake". There was nothing that Jerry loved more or made him more proud than his family, always eager to share pictures and stories to anyone who would listen. If you ever needed a deal, he had the connections to make it happen. The ultimate character, friend to many, and a heart of gold, that was Jerry. He was there for his friends and family always willing to help without hesitation, truly loyal in every sense of the word. He is survived by his wife Marcy, daughters Shaina Kaufman and Melanie Benator, his son-in-law Keith Benator, and "the apples of his eyes", granddaughters, Jordan and Layla Benator. May he rest in peace. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Temple Beth Tikvah, , and JNF. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 24, 2020