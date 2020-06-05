Jerry Kinzy
KINZY, Jerry D. Jerry D. Kinzy, 88, of White, GA, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was a member of the National Guard for over 40 years and recently owned a trucking company. Jerry is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and is preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley Campbell Kinzy, his parents, Lester and Gladys Kinzy, sister's, Jeanette McCollum, Jewell Evans, Joyce McRea, brother, Lester Kinzy Jr. A graveside service will be at 11 AM, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery, Sandy Springs, GA. Contributions may be made to the Cobb County Humane Society or the Cherokee County Humane Society. Mayes Ward Dobbins Historic Marietta Chapel in charge of arrangements. www.mayeswarddobbins.com. 770 428-1511.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 5, 2020.
