|
|
MEIZE, Jerry Lee Jerry Lee Mize, age 71, passed away on Dec. 15, 2019 at his sister's home in Grayson, GA. He was born on April 1, 1948 in Atlanta, GA to Al and Lucy Mize of Clarkston, GA. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Alton Leonard Mize and Lucy Mae Hay. Survivors include his sisters, Dianne Long of Grayson, Lee Ann (Gary) Kirk of Dalton; Brother, Barry Mize of Social Circle; 3 grandchildren, which he was totally devoted to; 1 nephew; 5 nieces; 6 great-nieces; 9 great-nephews; 5 great-great-nieces; 2 great-great-nephews; many aunts, uncles and cousins. Jerry was extremely gifted mechanically, electrically and was a perfectionist. He worked for Camp Electric as an electrician in Snellville for 30+ years and loved it. He served in Vietnam from 1968 1969. He had an array of interests that he loved such as working on cars and airplanes, fishing, hunting, frog giggin, carving spirit heads, writing poems and had a passion for reading. Jerry had a generous heart and giving spirit with the unique ability to teach others to believe in themselves through humor. Although he had a scruffy appearance, he was a man of integrity, always giving even with the last dollar in his wallet. When you met him, he immediately became a friend in your life forever. Jerry was the champion for the underdog and always volunteering to help those in need, never expecting anything in return. In lieu of a service, Jerry requested that everyone remember the good times shared with him. Online condolences may be offered at www.WagesandSons.com. Wages & Sons Funeral Home Stone Mountain Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 19, 2019