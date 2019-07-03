Resources More Obituaries for Jerry Ney Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jerry Ney

1941 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email NEY, Jerry N. Jerry Nathan Ney, 78, of Eatonton, GA passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019, affectionately surrounded by his family after a courageous battle to recover from heart surgery. Jerry, a native of Atlanta, was born on March 24, 1941, to the late Elizabeth and Nathan Ney. He grew up the oldest of 3 brothers, on Northside Drive. He graduated from Northside High School and attended Georgia Tech for two years before joining the family business with his father. Nathans Auto Parts was a landmark on Marietta Street for 80+ years and Jerry operated it during its most successful years. Jerry retired after 55 years of guiding this business. He had a passion for the auto parts business and truly appreciated the time with his father providing superior customer service. Jerry was admired as someone you could always depend on for help. He was a Mason as well as a kind and diligent business man. Jerry and his lovely wife Fleta lived in Sandy Springs where they raised three outstanding children. After a successful sale of his Atlanta business, Jerry and his family moved to Eatonton for the last 15 years where he enjoyed fishing in his pond, spending time with his family and grandchildren, mowing, and keeping up the yard. He truly understood the meaning of life was spending time with those you love. Jerry wished to stay active, so he joined the Lowes Store in Madison, Georgia where he became known as "J.N." and the best "Tool" guide and mechanic. As of a few months ago, customers still recognized him when he was in the store purchasing or checking in on his fellow workers. He was highly regarded by all of his customers, friends and family, and he leaves with many people who hold him in the absolute highest regard. Jerry was loved and respected by all who knew him. He treated everyone fairly and straight forward. He had a lifelong experience of working in the auto and mechanical area and he was clearly revered as a mechanical genius. He had the answer for any auto problem that arose and always had a helpful rapid solution. His most proud achievement was marrying the love of his life, Fleta. They had a devoted marriage, celebrating their 57th anniversary this year. He leaves his legacy to be passed on through his family; three children Cindy (Chris, Lindsey, Emily), Mike (Erin, Ashley, Anna), Jamie (Mike, Jordan, Nate), along with his two brothers James (Carol), Richard (Marsha). A memorial service for immediate family and friends took place on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. If you wish to make a donation in Jerry's memory, please send to the attention Endowment Fund at First Baptist Church of Eatonton. All men change the world in some way. Jerry Ney impacted all who knew him. God be with him. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 3, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries