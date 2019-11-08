|
SHAW, Jerry Jackson Mr. Jerry Jackson Shaw, age 88, of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019. Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, November 10, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 47 Covington Highway, Avondale Estates, Georgia 30002. Rev. Mark Green will officiate the service. The Shaw family will receive friends and family members at 3 p.m. in the church parlor. Internment with full military honors will be at Georgia National Cemetery on November 29, 2019, attended by family only. Jerry was born March 20, 1931, in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from Bass High School and then served in the United States Air Force, obtaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. After his military service, Jerry was employed by GM Buick Motor Division, retiring from Buick after 35 years of service. Jerry was a member of First Baptist Church in Avondale Estates for 59 years, where he faithfully served as a deacon and Sunday School Director. Jerry Shaw was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Kate Shaw; son, Joel Shaw; sisters and brothers-in-law, Jean and Fred Harper, Joyce and Richard Bullock; sister-in-law, Dee Shaw; brothers-in-law, Larry Cameron, Herbert Smith, Doyle Smith, James Britt; and nephew, Bobby Shaw. Jerry is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty Jo Shaw; daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Mike Satterfield; son, Jeff Shaw; grandchildren, Ryan Satterfield (Brandy), Megan Churchill (Kevin), Kristen Gibson (Thos), and Lindsey Rundell (Frank); thirteen greatgrandchildren; brother, Joe Shaw; sister, Jane Cameron; sister and brother-in-law, Janet and Bob Jones; sisters-in-law, LaVerne Smith, Rita Smith, Carolyn Britt; and 20 nieces/nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Alzheimer's Research and Prevention Foundation (ARPF) P.O. Box 30783 Tucson, AZ 85751- 0783 or 1-888-908-5766 or [email protected] Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Drive, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 8, 2019