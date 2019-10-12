Services
Snow's Memorial Chapel
746 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
(478) 743-7417
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Vineville Baptist Church
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Vineville Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Roswell, GA
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Vineville Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Songer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Songer


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Songer Obituary
SONGER, Dr. Jerry Alan Jerry Songer, 83, of Macon, Georgia went home to heaven Thursday, October 10, 2019. He was a beloved husband, devoted father, faithful friend and Christian servant. There will be two services to celebrate his life. A Memorial Service in Macon on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 11 AM, at Vineville Baptist Church. The family will receive friends before the service at 10 AM and immediately following the service. A Celebration of Life will be at 1 PM, on Friday, November 1, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Roswell, Georgia. Fellowship is planned after the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Jerry & Jane Songer Scholarship Fund at Belmont University, 1900 Belmont Blvd., Nashville, TN 37212, Vineville Baptist Church or First Baptist Church, Roswell, Georgia. Visit www.snowscs.com to express tributes. Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry St. has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now