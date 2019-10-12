|
|
SONGER, Dr. Jerry Alan Jerry Songer, 83, of Macon, Georgia went home to heaven Thursday, October 10, 2019. He was a beloved husband, devoted father, faithful friend and Christian servant. There will be two services to celebrate his life. A Memorial Service in Macon on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 11 AM, at Vineville Baptist Church. The family will receive friends before the service at 10 AM and immediately following the service. A Celebration of Life will be at 1 PM, on Friday, November 1, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Roswell, Georgia. Fellowship is planned after the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Jerry & Jane Songer Scholarship Fund at Belmont University, 1900 Belmont Blvd., Nashville, TN 37212, Vineville Baptist Church or First Baptist Church, Roswell, Georgia. Visit www.snowscs.com to express tributes. Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry St. has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 12, 2019