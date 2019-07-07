Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
The Church of the Good Shepherd
3740 Holtzclaw Rd,
Cumming, GA
1940 - 2019
Jerry VAN GUNDY Obituary
VAN GUNDY, Jerry L. Jerry L. Van Gundy, beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, and Brother, passed away, June 27, 2019. Jerry was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, January 20, 1940, to Robert E. and Gladys Hartman Van Gundy. Jerry, a man born with a servant's heart, was a devoted business partner, Scoutmaster, weekly churchgoer (without fail), friend to all/stranger to none, mentor, sponsor, and Veteran. Jerry is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Gail M. Van Gundy, and, his children BJ Van Gundy, Shelli Wheeler, and Cory Van Gundy, 14 Grandchildren, 6 Great Grandchildren, and sister, Mitzi Rauth. A celebration of the life of Jerry L. Van Gundy will be held, at 1 pm, July 8, 2019, at The Church of the Good Shepherd, 3740 Holtzclaw Rd, Cumming, GA 30041. More information: http://jerrymemorium.vangundy.net Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 7, 2019
