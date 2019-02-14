Services
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Jesse DIXON

Jesse DIXON Obituary
DIXON, Jesse Memorial Service for Mr. Jesse Dixon will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019, 11am at Central United Methodist Church, 501 Mitchell St., SW., Atlanta, GA., 30314. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Jesse Dixon's family, P.O. Box 170212, Atlanta, GA., 30317. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 404-241-5656 in charge of arrangements. Please visit our website www.levettfuneralhome.com and www.Jessedixon.net to extend condolences to the family and to obtain additional service information.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 14, 2019
