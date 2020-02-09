Services
Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, Inc.
3000 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
(404) 691-3810
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, Inc.
3000 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Ben Hill United Methodist Church
Jesse Flanigan III Obituary
FLANIGAN, III, Jesse Jesse Flanigan, III, of Atlanta, GA died from complications of pneumonia on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. He was 80. He was born on Feb. 27, 1939, to the late Jesse, Jr. and Evelyn Wilson Flanigan, in Atlanta, GA. He attended South Fulton High School and Clark College. He is survived by his son, Jessie Flanigan IV, Major, Retired U.S. Air Force, of Omaha, NE, three siblings, Linda D. Flanigan, Louis Flanigan (Janice) and the Reverend Doctor Everett Flanigan (Annette) all of Atlanta, GA, an uncle Joseph Wilson (Matilda), aunts Frances Wilson Pinkston and Hilda Wilson, nieces: Jondella S. Flanigan, Aletha Flanigan Nickson, Erika Rose (Robert) of Monee, IL and Kaszia Flanigan Hood of Atlanta, nephews Louis A. Flanigan of Berlin, Germany, Michael Flanigan of Atlanta, Dr. Kyle Y. Flanigan (Tracy) of Allentown, PA, Ryan L. Flanigan (Naoko) of Tokyo, Japan, Dr. Asa K. Flanigan of Atlanta and numerous cousins and Friends. Funeral Services will be held at Ben Hill United Methodist Church, Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 11 AM. Mr. Flanigan was a member of the church for 44 years and served on numerous committees and chaired the finance committee. Jesse Flanigan worked on the Georgia election campaign of President Jimmy Carter and was a member of One Hundred Black Men of Atlanta. He served on the board of the Butler Street YMCA, was director of Taxis Cabs and Cars for Hire of the Atlanta Police Department and was a manager in the Real Estate Division at MARTA. Mr. Flanigan was a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, and a detective with the Las Cruces, New Mexico police department following his Honorable Discharge from the US Army. He was an avid golfer, a musician and an expert carpenter. A viewing will be Tuesday, Feb. 11, between 12 PM and 7 PM with the family receiving friends from 6 PM - 7 PM, at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 3000 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, SW, Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the scholarship fund of Lambda Sigma Chapter-Psi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. Alfonso Dawson Mortuary. 404-691-3810
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 9, 2020
