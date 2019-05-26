|
ROSS, Jesse M. Homegoing service for Mr. Jesse M. Ross will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at New Birth Bible Believer's Ministry, 1895 Joy Lake Rd., Morrow, Bishop Oscar Love, Jr., pastor. Interment at Carver Memorial Gardens. His remains will lie in state at the church from 12:00 p.m. until the hour of service. He is survived by two daughter, a son, ten grandchildren, three brothers, four sisters, an aunt and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. The viewing will be held Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., chapel of W.D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, 2090 Joy Lake Rd., Morrow, (404) 361-4284, www.wdlemonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 26, 2019