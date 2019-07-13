WARD, Jr., Jesse Morris Jesse Morris Ward, Jr. was born on August 9, 1934 and died on July 10, 2019. Morris died from congestive heart failure after a month's long hospitalization at Northside Hospital. Morris is survived by his life partner of 40 years, Ginny Green, his first cousins, Earle and John Mauldin and the family of his late sister, Peggy Scott. Morris was born in Atlanta, Ga. He is an original member of the Buckhead Boys Club as he went to North Fulton High School with that group. He attended the University of Georgia and graduated with a Bachelors Degree in art. At UGA he was a member of the "infamous" Chi Phi fraternity though he swore he wasn't involved in any of his frat brothers escapades. He made his career in art as an independent graphics designer and also taught graphics design at Georgia Tech University for many years. He worked with the Georgia Chamber of Commerce during the 1960's and was an integral part of the "Stay and See Georgia" program for high schools. Morris was also a male model and was featured in many photographs in the Atlanta Journal Sunday magazine section. Morris's great passions were golf, art and the UGA Bulldogs. He was very proud of his golf heritage as his grandfather, Jock Milne Inglis, was a golf course architect who came to the US in 1901 from Edinburgh Scotland to build golf courses throughout the southeast. Morris was an excellent golfer in his own rite and recently shot his age. He enjoyed being an Ambassador at Bobby Jones Golf Course for many years. There will not be a funeral per Morris's wishes. Ginny will honor him with a Celebration of Life party at a later date. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from July 13 to July 14, 2019