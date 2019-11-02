|
SASSER, III, Jesse Dee Jesse Dee Sasser III born on August 10, 1947 to Louise & Jesse Dee Sasser Jr, passed away on October 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father Jesse Dee Sasser Jr. & younger brother George Monty Sasser. He is survived by his mother, Louise Swiedler, daughter DeAnne Sasser Graff & son in law Christopher Graff. Dee graduated from Riverside Military Academy, then served in the Navy & discharged under honorable conditions in 1968. He was a loving father and son who will be dearly missed. Additionally, he was a proud member of the Democratic party of GA. Therefore in lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to the Cherokee County Democratic Party in his name. https://donorbox.org/donate-to-the-cherokee-county-democrats-1 Please bring your stories and pictures and join us for a celebration of Life on 11/09/19 at Pickneyville Park Soccer Pavilion at 2pm. 4758 South Old Peachtree Rd. Peachtree Corners 30071.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 2, 2019