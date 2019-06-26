|
WALLACE, Sr., Jesse Larry Jesse Larry Wallace Sr., age 68 of Duluth, died June 18, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday June 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Duluth First United Methodist Church. The family will be receiving guests at 12:00 p.m. Mr. Wallace was born in Atlanta and was a retired Vice President of Residential Construction Lending with BB&T where he worked for 12 years. He is survived by his children, Jay Wallace of Woodstock, Kat Wallace of Marietta, Noel Wallace of Atlanta and Sara-Meg Wallace of Atlanta; mother, Betty Kight of Blairsville; grandchildren, Michaela Frye, Charlie Wallace and Oliver Clark Wallace; sister, Debbie Kight of Senoia and brother, Ronnie Horton. The family is requesting that any donations be made to Hillside of Atlanta, GA. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory Duluth Chapel, 770-476-2535.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 26, 2019