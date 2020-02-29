|
GARDNER, Jessie Jessie Pearl Gardner, age 88, of Suwanee, GA, peacefully passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services for Jessie will be held on Monday, March 2, at 1 PM, in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory with Pastor Jason Britt officiating. Burial will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 1, from 2 until 4 PM, at the funeral home. Jessie was born on May 31, 1931 in Lagrange, GA, to the late Charles Springer Smith and Lena Bell Webb. Jessie was a faithful member of Bethlehem Church. She loved and adored all children, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was affectionally known to all her kids as GAGA, Q-tip and Grandma. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Bill Spitler; grandchildren, Brandon Knox Spitler, Michael Ryan Spitler (Mandi), William Taylor Spitler (Elizabeth), Jonathan David Spitler and Tiffany Brooke Thompson (Josh); great-granchildren, Averee Elizabeth Spitler, Shelby Layne Spitler and Paisley Rae Spitler. Online condolences may be given at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements by Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 29, 2020