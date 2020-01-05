Services
Jessie Martin


1940 - 2020
Jessie Martin Obituary
MARTIN (RIDER), Jessie Jeanette Jessie Jeanette Rider Martin, age 79 of Austell, GA, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. She was born to the late Garmon Rider and Dollie Seabolt Rider on April 3, 1940 in Dahlonega, GA. Known as Jen, Nette, and Jeanette to the different sides of her family, she was known as Jessie by her medical family. She had been on dialysis for the last 15 years and had grown to love and be loved by all the doctors, nurses, techs and care providers that took such great care of her. Jeanette was married to the late B. R. Martin for 27 years until his death in 1990. Survivors include her daughter, Janice Martin, Austell, GA, two sisters, Mrs. Anne Gilstrap, Murrayville, GA, and Mrs. Dene Chester of Monroe, GA, and one sister-in-love, Mrs. Carolyn Martin, Dallas, GA, as well as 19 nieces and nephews including special niece Lawayne Knight of Austell, GA, who helped care for her during the last 15 years of her life. Several great-nieces and great-nephews, numerous cousins and various other family members also survive. Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by her husband, B. R. Martin, her parents Garmon and Dollie Rider of Dahlonega, GA, one sister, Shirley Fowler and two brothers, Jay Rider and Vernon Rider. Visitation was held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 with burial at Hightower Baptist Church Cemetery, Dahlonega, GA Arrangements by the professional staff of Dahlonega Funeral Home, 20 Gibson Road, Dahlonega, GA 30533. 706-864-DOVE (3683).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 5, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
