Services
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
View Map
BUREL, Jewell Helen Jewell Helen Burel, 92, of Cumming passed away Monday, June 3, 2019. Helen was a member of Cumming First United Methodist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, Etsel Burel, and her parents, Lloyd and Georgia Anne Cofer. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Dianne and Mickey Payne of Cumming; sister-in-law, Wanda Cofer of Tucker; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 6, at 2:00 p.m. at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Vaughan officiating. Interment will follow at Duncan Creek Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 5, 2019
