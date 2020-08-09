FARMER, Jewell Lynn Hunter Jewell Lynn Hunter Farmer, 92, of Decatur, GA, stepped peacefully into her new life on July 13, 2020, after 13 months in hospice. Born in Knoxville, TN, April 22, 1928, Jewell was predeceased by her parents, Harry Gordon Hunter and Grace Estelle Atchley Hunter of Knoxville and Decatur, GA, and by her friend and former husband, Nathan L. Farmer, of Knoxville, Decatur, and Woodstock, GA. While still a teen, Jewell worked successively for the McGhee Law Firm, Crane Plumbing Co., and the TVA, typing legal documents and U. S. Savings Bonds and operating a check writing machine. She attended Central High School and graduated from Knoxville High in 1945, where she sang in the Girls' Trio and Glee Club, accompanied several choirs, played bassoon in the orchestra, and enjoyed Latin, English, math, and art. Her dream was to become an organist, like her Uncle Bruce, but she lived out her love and talent for music, singing and playing piano her whole life. Jewell was church and financial secretary at Broadway Baptist in Knoxville before moving to Atlanta with her family at 26, where she first worked for Sears in Customer Service. As a member of Oakhurst Baptist Church, joining in June 1955, she served as choir member, alto soloist, mentor to young people, banquet planner, artist, Youth Touring Choir accompanist, and children's Sunday School teacher. Jewell also served on the church staff as promotional secretary and editor of The Messenger. In 1975, she was the third woman ordained as deacon at Oakhurst. Later, Jewell volunteered in the office at Scott Blvd. Baptist and sang there and at Decatur First. She retired after 25 years at the Baptist Home Mission Board, doing both legal and creative work in Mission Property, Art Services, and Church Loans. She last played piano at Oakhurst, "Amazing Grace," when 84 years old. Jewell loved camping and hiking with Nathan and friends in the Smoky Mountains and at Lake Lanier, and she enjoyed traveling--from Savannah to Santa Fe, New Orleans to Washington, Asheville to Boston, Daytona to Philadelphia, Nags Head to NYC, Bull Island to Cape Cod. She wrote poetry and planted gardens. She played street tennis, croquet, and Canasta. Two of her hobbies were genealogy and interior decorating. She loved books, pets, and her many friends. Jewell enjoyed art museums and especially admired the Impressionists and Andrew Wyeth. She was an artist, herself, with a gift for watercolors, charcoal drawings, sewing, and graphic design. Jewell played Boogie-woogie, Gershwin, and Bacharach. She sang spirituals, Handel, Mendelssohn, and Bach. She collected Broadway musical albums and loved attending shows and concerts. She enjoyed catfish and lemon pie at Matthews, baked potato and salad at Longhorn, turkey and dressing at Piccadilly, and spinach pie at Athens. Jewell learned through her strong faith and her mother's example to love all people and tried to live a life of kindness. She made friends in the laundromat, gathered food and clothes for those in need, supported her church that stayed put in the late '60s, gave her Christmas money to the Open Door Community for her last 12 years, and shared music, into retirement, volunteering with children and senior adults. She was a light to strangers, a good friend, an encouraging parent, a curious seeker, a playful companion, a tough survivor. She did not have an easy life, but she tried to find joy and share that joy with others. Jewell was courageous, and she was grateful for each day, for every person who came her way. Family members include her daughter, Diana Lynn Farmer, and her adopted daughter and dear friend, Sue Buchholz, both of Decatur, and several cousins, Cindy Atchley Peterson, La Jolla, CA, Laurie McDonald, Santa Fe, NM, Billie Faye Harvey, Central, SC, Chris Hudson and Maria Hudson Cook, Nashville, TN, Brenda Guffey Owenby, Seymour, TN, Marcia Peck Swanson, Atlanta, GA. Thanks to the Dominican Sisters of Hawthorne, who cared lovingly for Jewell at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Home in Atlanta, especially her primary caregiver, Sister Teresa Marie. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass was offered on Jewell's behalf in Albuquerque by Lynn's student, Fr. Sylvester Tan, and in Atlanta by Fr. Paul A. Burke of Our Lady. We will celebrate Jewell's life at a later date with a memorial service at Oakhurst Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Melanie Vaughn-West, and Jewell's sacred remains will rest with those of her friends in the Swint Garden there. Thanks to everyone from Lynn for all the expressions of love. Those wishing to honor Jewell's life may give in her memory to Oakhurst Baptist Church, 222 East Lake Drive, Decatur, GA 30030, or to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Home, 760 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315.