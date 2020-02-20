|
ROPER (DODSON), Jewell Jewell Ruth (Dodson) Roper,93, of Indianapolis, passed away February 16, 2020. She was born in Fulton County, GA to the late Paul and Gertrude Dodson on June 13, 1926. Jewell was an underwriter for an insurance company for many years. She was preceded by her parents, four sisters and four brothers. She is survived by her three children, Stephen (Lisa) Roper of Zionsville, IN; William Roper of Los Angeles, CA; and Charlene (Ken) Stark of Brevard, NC; grandchildren, Stephanie Watson, Breck Roper, Lindsay Engle, Whitney Roper, Jennifer Gebhardt and Julie Carson; step-grandchildren, Cameron Travis, Eryn Baccari, Curtis Stark and Aaran Stark; and 17 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 12 - 2 PM, on Saturday, February 22nd, at Southern Cremations & Funerals, 431 SW Broad St., Fairburn, GA 30213. Funeral services will begin at 2 PM. Burial will follow in Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 20, 2020