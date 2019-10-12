|
CHEATHAM, Jim and Alyce Jim and Alyce Cheatham, age 87 and 79, passed away October 7th and October 9th, 2019. Jim and Alyce were members of Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church. Jim served in the Army Reserves for 25 years. Alyce was affectionately known as the "walking Hallmark Store". She loved celebrating birthdays, holidays, and any other special occasion that meant she could spend time with her friends and family. Jim and Alyce were the epitome of what a Godly marriage should be and they will be remembered as witnesses to Christ's love. Jim and Alyce are survived by their children, Andy Cheatham, Allen (Diane) Cheatham, and Angela (Don) Head; and grandchildren, Rachel (Kenny) McFarland, Seth Cheatham, Maggie Cheatham, and Eliza Cheatham. Jim is predeceased by his sisters, Dorothy (Felton) McClure and Margie (Bill) Hayes; and multiple nieces & nephews. Alyce is survived by her brother, Dale Dunn and his wife, Sandra (who passed last year); Alyce's sister, Joyce (Louis) Gallimore; and multiple nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held Sunday, October 20th, 2:00 PM at Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Second Ponce De Leon Baptist Church Missions Ministry, 2715 Peachtree Rd. NE, Atlanta, GA 30305.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 12, 2019