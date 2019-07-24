BUSBY, Jim Jim Busby age 63 of Milton passed away peacefully with his loving and devoted wife by his side on July 21, 2019. Jim had diverse professional experiences inclusive of MLB Scout, Medical Sales in the field of Sports Medicine. Recently, Jim developed a great love and passion for Horticulture, and he truly loved his time working at Scottsdale Farms in Milton. Jim excelled in sports playing from his youth through college. Jim loved the game of golf, and was quite good as a player and teacher of the sport. Jim was a big fan of college football and his beloved Atlanta Braves. He is survived by his wife, Betty-Ann Busby of Milton; sisters and brothers-in-law, Debbie and Brack Jordan of Raleigh, NC and Kim and Donn Hutson of Apollo, FL.; "buddy-in-law", Darlene Koszick of Englewood, FL.; nephew, Drew Hutson of Apollo Beach, FL.; niece, Jenny Boyer of Ashville, NC; life-long friend, Dr. John Bloom of Fort Lauderdale, FL. and other extended family members and close friends. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made in Jim's memory to the Northside Hospital Foundation, www.give.northside.com. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday July 25, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Brigid Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Milton Fields Cemetery. The Busby family will receive friends on Wednesday July 24, 2019 from 4-7pm at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, 770-645-1414. www.northsidechapel.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 24, 2019