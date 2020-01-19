|
HELDENBRAND, Jim Leonard Jim Heldenbrand, 89, died on Jan. 7, 2020 in Frederick, MD. He is survived by his wife of 68 years Myrna Westgate, son David and wife Jennifer of Mapleton, Utah, son Paul and wife Lupe of Woodbine, MD, daughter Rebecca and husband Bernard Smith of Braddock Heights, MD, and daughter Ruth and husband Jean Pierre (J. P.) Cowell of Rohrersville, MD, grandchildren Julieta and husband Jordan Rine, David Heldenbrand, and Lexi Smith, great-granddaughter Faith Reeves, brother Richard Heldenbrand and wife Ruth of Goshen, IN, and sister Arla Mae and husband William McNeff of Burnsville, MN. His parents Rex and Grace Heldenbrand preceded him in death. Mr. Heldenbrand was born in Lincoln, NE and attended Lincoln High, where he played football and met Myrna. In 1952, he graduated from the University of Nebraska with a BS in Mechanical Engineering, and he was a member of the M.E. honorary society Pi Tau Sigma, Cornhuskers football team and Air Force ROTC. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, and was a commercially-rated private pilot. He was employed by Douglas Aircraft, Honeywell, National Institute of Standards and Technology (formerly NBS), and the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE). He was Manager of Standards for ASHRAE at the time of his retirement. He was an active member of the United Methodist Church, holding various positions of leadership including Frederick Rescue Mission Meal Coordinator and enjoyed volunteering on home repair trips with the church until age 80. Interment will be at Juniata Cemetery, Juniata, NE on Jan. 18, at 1:30 PM, (Boyd E. Braman Mortuary, Omaha NE). The memorial service will be at Middletown United Methodist Church in Middletown, MD on Saturday, Feb 1, at 11 AM, with a gathering in the social hall afterwards. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Middletown UMC, 7108 Fern, Ct., Middletown, MD 21769. Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, was in charge of local arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 19, 2020