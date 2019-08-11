|
MCCLUNG, SR., Jim Hill Jim Hill McClung, Sr., 82 passed away August 8, 2019 at his residence on Amelia Island, Florida. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Sara Josephine McClung, in 2012. He leaves behind his son Jim Hill McClung, Jr. and his wife, Patricia Ann of Clayton, Georgia and his daughter Karen McClung Feuerborn and her husband, Christopher Patrick Wharton of Marietta, Oklahoma; his grandchildren Jim III, Sara Kate, Patrick, Emily and Matt McClung and Thomas Charles, Christopher Patrick, and Kathleen Marie Feuerborn. Mr. McClung lived for many years in Atlanta where he was with Lithonia Lighting for 37 years and served as its Chief Executive Officer for 24 years. He was a graduate of Emory University, the Harvard Business School and served as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of the Board of Directors of Young Presidents Organization, the World Presidents Organization and Who's Who in America. Mr. McClung was very active in the electrical industry. He served as Chairman of the National Electrical Manufacturers Association, was a board member of the National Service Industries, was a former member of the Electrical Manufacturers Club and the Illuminating Engineering Society. He was a member of Saint John's United Methodist Church and the Cherokee Town and Country Club of Atlanta. After retirement he lived on Amelia Island and belonged to the Amelia Island Plantation Chapel and the Amelia Island Club. Services will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the Amelia Island Plantation Chapel beginning at 2 PM. A family service will be held at a later time for the committal of his remains. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to the Salvation Army. Please share your memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com OXLEY-HEARD FUNERAL DIRECTORS
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 11, 2019