SIMS, Jim L. Beloved husband of Susan L. Sims, passed away peacefully under hospice care at home in Woodstock, GA on June 22, 2019. Jim was born in Texas on June 20, 1943. Visitation hours at Woodstock Funeral Home, 8855 Main Street, Woodstock, GA, 30188 from 2-4 and from 6-8 on Wednesday, June 27, 2019. A short service will be performed at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019, followed by the funeral procession with Patriot Guard Riders to the National Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgins Drive, Canton, GA 30188, where Jim's funeral service is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.woodstockfuneralhome.com. Woodstock Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 770-926-3107.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 26, 2019