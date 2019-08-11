Services
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Williams-Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Jim Williams-Rogers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Jim Williams-Rogers Obituary
WILLIAMS-ROGERS, Dr. Jim Dr. Jim Williams-Rogers, age 85, of Avondale Estates, passed away on July 29, 2019 after an extended illness. He was loved by many. He was born in Ripley, MS, and rose to great heights in his career, including traveling in dozens of countries and retiring as a Professor of Psychology and Counseling at Georgia State University. He is survived by Susan Williams-Rogers, his loving wife of 45 years; sons: Allen (Kathy), Andy (Rick), Scott, and Kevin (Tom); grandchildren: Aaron (Anne) and Caroline; and great-grandchild, Frances. The family will receive friends Aug. 16 from 5 PM - 8 PM at the funeral home. A memorial service will be held Aug. 17, at 11 AM in the chapel of A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A. S. Turner & Sons
Download Now