WILLIAMS-ROGERS, Dr. Jim Dr. Jim Williams-Rogers, age 85, of Avondale Estates, passed away on July 29, 2019 after an extended illness. He was loved by many. He was born in Ripley, MS, and rose to great heights in his career, including traveling in dozens of countries and retiring as a Professor of Psychology and Counseling at Georgia State University. He is survived by Susan Williams-Rogers, his loving wife of 45 years; sons: Allen (Kathy), Andy (Rick), Scott, and Kevin (Tom); grandchildren: Aaron (Anne) and Caroline; and great-grandchild, Frances. The family will receive friends Aug. 16 from 5 PM - 8 PM at the funeral home. A memorial service will be held Aug. 17, at 11 AM in the chapel of A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 11, 2019