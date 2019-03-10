Resources
Jim WILSHIRE Obituary
WILSHIRE, Jim Jim Wilshire passed away on March 4, 2019 at the age of 72. Jim was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a talented and accomplished watercolor artist and won many awards for his works. His legacy will continue on for generations through his beautiful paintings. Jim is survived by his wife Mariann; daughter Jennifer and son-in-law Ron; granddaughters Erin and Kathryn; brothers Gary, Van, Jamie and Mark; and his beloved dogs Abby and Max. Jim will be greatly missed.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 10, 2019
