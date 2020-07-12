Jimmie Bird

BIRD, Mrs. Jimmie Brown Mrs. Jimmie Brown Bird of Decatur died Thursday July 9, 2020 at the age of 104. She graduated from Young Harris College in 1934 and from Georgia State College for Women in 1937 with a Bachelor of Education. Jimmie was a life long educator. She taught in various high schools in Forsyth County during and after WWII. Jimmie was an avid gardener and loved her glassware collection. She was a member of Decatur Presbyterian Church where she was a kindergarten teacher, youth advisor, Sunday school teacher, and president of many women's committees. Jimmie was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years James Richard Bird and is survived by two nieces, Carol and Bob Buhler, Jasper, GA, Mary Nakhleh, W. Lafayette, IN; three nephews, Robert Bateson, Bigfork, MN, Douglas and Betsy Bateson, Evans, GA, John and Sharon Bateson, Colleyville, TX, and friend Kathy Armistead, Atlanta, GA. She is also survived by many grand-nieces and nephews, and great-grand-nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at a time as yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity or organization of choice. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of arrangements.



