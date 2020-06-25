Jimmie Bryant Jr.
BRYANT, Jr., Jimmie L. Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Jimmie L. Bryant, Jr., will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020, 11 AM, at Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA. Visitation, Friday, June 26, 2020 from 12 PM - 2 PM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons, Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. 404-241-5656. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - South DeKalb Cha
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Westview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - South DeKalb Cha
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy.
Decatur, GA 30034
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
