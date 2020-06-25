BRYANT, Jr., Jimmie L. Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Jimmie L. Bryant, Jr., will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020, 11 AM, at Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA. Visitation, Friday, June 26, 2020 from 12 PM - 2 PM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons, Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. 404-241-5656. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 25, 2020.