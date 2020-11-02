1/1
Jimmie Escher
ESCHER, Jimmie Ruth

Jimmie Ruth Escher, passed away peacefully at her home in Grayson, GA on October 29, 2020. Jimmie was the third child born on March 22, 1930 to the late James F. Trammell and Mamie Adams Trammell. She was a graduate of Clayton High School, class of 1948. After graduation, she moved to Atlanta, GA to attend business school. Following business school, she married her high school sweetheart, Claude S. Talley. She was employed by John Hancock Life Insurance Co. and retired in 1987. A few years later, she relocated to her hometown of Eufaula, AL. She was a long time member of the First Baptist Church of Eufaula. She also volunteered for many years as a pink lady with the Ladies Auxiliary at Lakeview Community Hospital. She enjoyed singing in the senior choir, gardening, reading and spending time with her family and friends. In 2015, she sold her home and moved to Grayson, GA to live with her daughter. Jimmie was a devoted mother and grandmother, and was a great influence to all who knew her. She had a kind, loving heart and always saw the good in everyone she met, and was a caretaker for many by nature. She loved the Lord with all her heart. Jimmie is survived by her daughter: Lynne Smallwood; son: Stephen (Terri) Talley; granddaughters: Melanie Taylor, Kaycee Louviere, Jamie Smallwood and Elizabeth Pyle; grandsons: Joshua Talley, Jason Talley, Benjamin Talley and Stephen M. Talley; great grandchildren: Anabel, Madelyn, Dallas, Angel, Chloe, Linnex and Jaden; sister: Mamie Sue Henry, and many nieces, nephews & cousins. Visitation and memorial services will be held on Monday, November 23rd, 2020 at Grayson First Baptist Church in Grayson, GA. Due to COVID restrictions, attendance numbers are limited. Please e-mail lynne.smallwood@gmail.com for specific time and details. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Grayson First Baptist Church.





Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

