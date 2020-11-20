Jimmie Pearl Ellison Tatum Johnson passed peacefully through transition on November 13, 2020. Born in Atlanta, GA, on February 15, 1942 to James Monroe Ellison and Agnes Ernestine Nesbit, she was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and friend. Brilliant, kindhearted, and fiercely loyal she lived up to the motto of Light, Life, and Love. She was preceded in death by her dearest husband Hanson Johnson, beloved great-grandfather Theodore Idlett, cherished great-grandmother Carrie Young Idlett ("Mama Moosie"), grandmother Willie Mae Idlett Flowers Brown ("Mama Chuck"), and her parents. She will be forever missed by daughters Tesa Wanona Tatum Satcher of Atlanta and Za'Vette Mignon Tatum Kodzai (William George Kodzai, Jr) of North Carolina.; granddaughters Wanona Jihan Satcher Hamak (Kevin Ray Hamak), Tatum Shamiso Kodzai, and Niasha Elise Kodzai. She also leaves behind beloved friend Carol Quattlebaum of Alabama, daughter Mia Stephene Tatum Gifford (Donwynn Gifford) of Florida, granddaughters Brittany Kristina Gifford and Bridgette Katrina Gifford, and sisters Frances Ellison Dansby and Dorothy Ellison Johnson. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Mr. Hanson Johnson and Mrs. Jimmie Pearl Ellison Johnson Endowed Scholarship at the Morehouse School of Medicine, so even in death she will still have a positive voice.