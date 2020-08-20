1/1
Jimmie Jones
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jimmie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JONES (PERSONS), Jimmie Jimmie Persons Jones died August 18, 2020. She was born in Decatur, GA on January 10, 1926 and was 94 years old. She graduated from Decatur Girls High School in 1943 and was married to John Alford Jones on March 10, 1945. She worked for Southern Railway and later for Law Engineering Testing Company in Atlanta, GA. She was a member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church. She is survived by her 3 children: Alan Jones, Carol McCorvey, and Linda Brigham, 6 grandchildren: Matt Jones, Liz Brewer, David McCorvey, Scott McCorvey, Greg Brigham, and Laura DeFoor, and 12 great- grandchildren. Funeral Services will be handled by A.S. Turner & Sons, Decatur, GA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved