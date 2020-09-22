1/
Jimmie Moore
MOORE, Jimmie Joe On Sunday, September 20, 2020. Jimmie Joe Moore, loving husband, father of three, grandfather of four, and great-grandfather of seven, passed away at eighty-two. Jimmie was born in 1938 in Clovis, NM. Jimmie was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Marjorie Parkey, his step-parents W.W. and Lenora Moore, and is survived by his wife, Peggy Moore, his children, Tonja Sysk, J.T. Moore and his wife, Angie, Kimmie Elliott, his sisters, Starla Dexter and her husband, Craig from Phoenix, AZ, Sandy Farrell and her husband, John from Hobbs, NM. His cousin, Renne Elam and her husband, Jim from Claremore, OK, his grandchildren, Jason Sysk (Michelle), Katie Caldwell (Joshua), Kori Garrison (Brandon), and Jacob Elliott, and his great-grandchildren, Clayten, Skyler, Makayla, Colemon, Kaylee, Ryleigh, and Colt. After graduation from High School in 1957, he joined the military in the 101st Airborne Division, where he served two tours in Vietnam from 1965-1966 and 1969-1970. After returning from Vietnam, he was assigned to the Special Forces Group, after that he served with the CID being assigned to the DEA Taskforce in Atlanta where he served until 1977 when he retired from active service with twenty-one years of service. From 1987 to 2003, he helped Georgia State University with their ROTC program which he took great pride in. In 1990, he started the Georgia State ROTC Scholarship Golf Tournament. On October 13, 1961, he married Peggy Ann Moore, and they raised three children, Tonja, John (J.T.), and Kimmie. He was a decorated veteran receiving Three Bronze Stars, Two Purple Hearts, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, several air medals. Four army commendations medals, and many other military awards. He also had a decorated civilian life dedicating his life to service through the Shriners, where he was elected president of the South Fulton Shrine Club in 1991 and Potentate YAARAB Shrine in 2001. Jimmie also served as the Director of the Royal Order of Jesters in 2005 and was appointed to the Royal Order of Scotland. He was also appointed Master of the College Park Lodge in 2012. One of his proudest accomplishments was being selected to the Scottish Rite 33rd Degree, where he was received in 2011 in Washington DC. Jimmie also had a great passion for golf, dedicating himself to the game and often watching tournaments on T.V. with his family. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 11 AM, in the morning, the funeral will be held at Parrott Funeral Home with Minister Eddie Bowen Officiating. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Tuesday Evening from 5 PM until 7 PM, at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory. You can contact the funeral home at 770-964-4800. In lieu of flowers, Jimmie asked for donations to the Shriners Hospital for Children. Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 22, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Parrott Funeral Home
