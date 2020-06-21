DOLLAR, Sr., Jimmy "Jim" Jimmy (Jim) Dollar, Sr., age 79, of Alpharetta, GA, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his home after bravely battling pancreatic cancer for a year. Jim was a man of great faith who was totally devoted to his wife and family. He was a quiet man with a great sense of humor, a larger than life personality, and was the best friend anyone could ever hope to have. He cared deeply for children and supported many worthy children's charities throughout the years. Jim founded Dollar Concrete Construction in the late 1970's. The business continues to thrive today because of Jim's leadership and high standards. He was an entrepreneur in the truest sense of the word and grew his business from startup to where it now operates in Georgia and around the Southeastern United States. Jim was very proud of his dedicated, talented, and wonderful employees who were very special to him. He always took a personal interest in his employees' families and considered their well-being to be his personal responsibility. Jim is survived by his loving wife of over 50 years, Muriel, his three children, Jimmy Jr. (Kim) Dollar, Megan (Scott) Edwards, and David J. Dollar, and his four grandchildren, Drew and Allie Dollar, and Brynlee and Keaghan Edwards. Jim leaves a sister, Joyce Dollar, and brothers Johnny (Linda) Dollar, Robert (Wanda) Dollar, and Lee Dollar. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Marsha Dollar, Chris (Carolyn) Dollar, Michael Todd Dollar, Tiffany (Mark) Wilkerson, Melissa Mariti, Joy (Rick) Taylor, Brooke Dollar, Greg Dollar, Mathew Dollar, and Michael Todd Dollar. Jim was born in Bainbridge, GA, to loving parents, Clarence (C.L.) and Collie Dollar who raised their family in Albany, GA. He was next to the oldest of 7 boys and 2 sisters. Jim's parents, brothers Bobby, Charles (Butch), and Ronnie, and sister Betty preceded him in death. A private family mass will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of your choice or to Jim's favorite charity, The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 57, Executive Park South, Ste. 380, Atlanta, GA 30329.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 21, 2020.