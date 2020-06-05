FIELDING, Jimmy N. Born: January 20, 1932 Died: March 29th, 2020 Born in Athens GA, a graduate of Russell High School in Atlanta and retired from Owens Illinois Glass in 1993 after 36 years of service. Jimmy was preceded in death by his wife Lisa and their daughter Lisa (Toni) Fielding, grandson Chad Fielding, parents Samuel K Fielding and Eva Mae Garrison and brothers Carl and Cecil Fielding. He is survived by his Son Lee Fielding, his daughter Julie and John Pfender, two grandsons, two granddaughters and six great-grandchildren. In his spare time he enjoyed being surrounded by his family, fishing, woodworking and could grow a tomato on a rock. His sense of humor and smile will forever be missed.



