HAWKINS, Jimmy Ernest Jimmy Ernest Hawkins, age 72 was the oldest child of John R. and Roxie L. Hawkins. He passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019. Jimmy honorably served in the US Army. He had a long successful career as a Registered Architect. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Robert and Roxie Lou Hawkins and sister, Sandra Oggs. His memories will be cherished by his siblings: Andrew Hawkins, Robert (Arlene) Hawkins, Julia Hawkins Tittsworth and Chester (Vanessa) Hawkins, nieces: Tamar Gunby, Kenya Hawkins, Robyn Tittsworth, Rita Singer, Brittny Hawkins, and Christina Hawkins, nephews: Ryan Tittsworth, Steven Tittsworth, Christopher Hawkins, Brian Hawkins, John Hawkins and Michael Hawkins, great nieces, great nephews, and a host of relatives and friends. Services schedule: Wake on March 14, 2019 from 6 PM 8 PM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home in Decatur, GA. Home-going: March 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First Congregational Church UCC in Atlanta, GA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 10, 2019