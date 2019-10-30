|
OWEN, Jimmy "J.O." Born James Allyn Owen August 6th, 1947, in Atlanta, GA, This Beautiful Man passed away one year ago on Oct. 29, 2018, at home in Nashville, TN, with his wife Alice and friend Mike by his side. Sometimes it's hard to find the words when your heart is broken. Predeceased by his parents Eunice and James Owen, he leaves behind his beloved wife Alice, cousins Fran Owen and David Harris and their families and brothers-in-law Robert and Stratton Leedy and their families. Jimmy went to Dykes High School where he became a favorite of Principal Dr. Rumble's for his ability to fix the P.A. System. He was also in a band called The Atlanta Vibrations who won the Battle of the Bands in Atlanta to open for the Beatles. John Lennon ended up using Jimmy's Vox organ as his had gotten damaged in travel. Jimmy loved his fast cars and hot rods including his 1970 Hemi Barracuda. Jimmy had a passion for music. He built a one of a kind quadrophonic sound system in his home on Ferry Dr. in Atlanta. He had 4 huge Bozak Concert Grand speakers sitting on top on 4 JBL Studio Moniters along with a wall full of Reel to Reels, Turn tables, and McIntosh equipment where Jimmy worked his magic. It was a favorite place for his friends to go. Jimmy established his Sound Production Co. "Owen Audio" in 1962. He was a pioneer in the music industry. He toured with all of his equipment in his 18-Wheeler. His Beautiful Analog Sound was perfected with his JBL Speakers with specialty cabinets built by his friend Dieter and powered by his beloved McIntosh equipment. He was a genius in the sound industry had a unique presence in the music industry. Jimmy did sound for so many great artists including Mother's Finest, Smokey Robinson, B.B. King, The Pointer Sisters, Willie Nelson, The Gatlin Brothers and finally having a 30-year relationship doing sound for George Jones. During this time, Jimmy got to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Owen Audio. Jimmy said he never worked a day in his life as he loved what he did and never missed a concert. He always had fun stories to tell of his life in the music industry. Jimmy and Alice were the loves of each other's lives. He was always happy with her by his side behind his console doing sound at a concert, on their houseboat or just feeding the wild animals that came to eat in their yard where he had put a sign that said, "Alice's Restaurant". Jimmy was cremated and a private celebration of his life was held at Elm Hill Marina in Nashville last December. The wonderful memories and stories he provided everyone with will live on as will the sound of his music. P.S. Our gang of 4 furry animals all love and miss you! I love you and miss you every second My Precious Angel! Our love and our life together was Magic! We will be together again My Love, Alice.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 30, 2019