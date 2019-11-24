|
PEDIGO, Jimmy L. Jimmy L Pedigo, 87, of Bagdad, Florida, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Jimmy was a native of Bagdad and graduated from Milton High School. After high school, he spent four years in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Alaska and Florida. Following his military service, Jimmy began a lengthy civil service career with the Federal Government. His career path eventually led him to Atlanta, Georgia. During his time in Atlanta, he received a degree from Georgia State University and began work at the Center for Disease Control. He held several positions at the CDC, receiving many accolades for his work and retired as the Director of Personnel. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents Alfred L. Pedigo and Johnny Bee Pedigo; sisters, Mary (Redmond) Pedigo, Mildred (Murphy) Pedigo, Johnny (Kujawa) Pedigo and Alpha (King) Pedigo. Jimmy is survived by nieces, Sylvia Streeter, Susie Redmond and Mary King; nephews, David and Michael King; and fourteen grand and great-grandnieces and nephews. Graveside services and burial will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at the Bagdad Cemetery with Pastor Robert Pooley officiating, and Lewis Funeral Home of Milton directing . The family wishes to thank the staff of Covenant Hospice and the Residence for the care given to their uncle during his illness.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 24, 2019