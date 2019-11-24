Services
Lewis Funeral Home
6405 Highway 90
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 623-2243
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Pedigo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy Pedigo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmy Pedigo Obituary
PEDIGO, Jimmy L. Jimmy L Pedigo, 87, of Bagdad, Florida, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Jimmy was a native of Bagdad and graduated from Milton High School. After high school, he spent four years in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Alaska and Florida. Following his military service, Jimmy began a lengthy civil service career with the Federal Government. His career path eventually led him to Atlanta, Georgia. During his time in Atlanta, he received a degree from Georgia State University and began work at the Center for Disease Control. He held several positions at the CDC, receiving many accolades for his work and retired as the Director of Personnel. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents Alfred L. Pedigo and Johnny Bee Pedigo; sisters, Mary (Redmond) Pedigo, Mildred (Murphy) Pedigo, Johnny (Kujawa) Pedigo and Alpha (King) Pedigo. Jimmy is survived by nieces, Sylvia Streeter, Susie Redmond and Mary King; nephews, David and Michael King; and fourteen grand and great-grandnieces and nephews. Graveside services and burial will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at the Bagdad Cemetery with Pastor Robert Pooley officiating, and Lewis Funeral Home of Milton directing . The family wishes to thank the staff of Covenant Hospice and the Residence for the care given to their uncle during his illness.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lewis Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -