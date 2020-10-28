SANDERS, Pastor Jimmy



Pastor Jimmy Sanders, age 74, of College Park, GA, husband of Rev. Maude Sanders and pastor of Peoples Tabernacle Baptist Church, Atlanta, GA died October 20, 2020. Viewing Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 4-8 PM at Peoples Tabernacle Baptist Church, 936 Hollywood Rd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. The viewing is open to the public. At the request of the family the service will be private, due to Covid19. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL ATTENDEES FOR EACH EVENT.



He leaves to cherish his memories, his dear and loving wife Charlie; daughters, Chandra Sanders, Fairburn, GA, Jimease Sanders, Fayetteville, GA; sons, Jerome McKenzie, Vincent, AL, Ronald Sanders, Hampton, GA, and Jameyson Sanders, Atlanta, GA; two grandchildren, Jimaya and Jaslyn Thompson, Fayetteville, GA; siblings, John (Marie) Sanders, Elbert (Barbara) Sanders, Irene (Floyd) Bradberry, David Sanders, Clinton Sanders, Jerome (Jackie) Sanders, Lynda Sanders, Raymond (Beverly) Sanders, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, the Peoples Tabernacle Baptist Church family and friends.



Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home. 770-836-0066.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store