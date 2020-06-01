Jimmy Seratt
SERATT, Jimmy Mr. Jimmy Ray Seratt, age 72, of Griffin, GA, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Brancy and Mildred Seratt and brother, Thomas Seratt. He is survived by his wife, Judy Seratt; sons, Tim Seratt and his wife, Angie, of Finger, TN; Jason Seratt and his wife, Kimberly, of Conway, AR; Mark Walker and his wife, Whitney, of Peachtree City, GA; sisters, Bonnie Hailey of Conway, AR; Faye Morrison and her husband, Junior, of Henderson, TN; grandchildren, Devan Seratt, Kailey Seratt, Rylee Seratt, Mikayla Arbeene, Bethany Arbeene and Cody Walker. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 2, at 12 PM, at the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home (social distancing applied with a limited occupancy). Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Tuesday morning from 10 AM until 12 PM, at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory (limited occupancy), 770-964-4800.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
(770) 964-4800
June 1, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Parrott Funeral Home
