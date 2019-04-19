|
|
THORNTON, Sr., Jimmy Lee Mr. Jimmy Lee Thornton, Sr., age 85, of Smyrna, passed away April 11, 2019. He was retired from the United States Air Force with 21 years of service. Preceded in death by his wife, Eloise Sellers Thornton, and his son Barry R. Thornton. Survived by his children, Jimmy Lee Thornton, Jr., Stephanie R. Thornton; grandson, L. Jamiel Thornton (Shannon); great grandson, L. Jamiel Thornton, Jr. Funeral services will be held Saturday April 20 at 1 PM in the chapel of Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Taylor officiating. Interment will follow in Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery with the U. S. Air Force providing Full Military Honors. The family will receive friends between the hours of 6 until 8 PM Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 19, 2019