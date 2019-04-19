Services
Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery Winkenhofer Chapel
2000 Cobb Pkwy SE
Marietta, GA 300603759
(770) 432-0771
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Thornton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy Thornton Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jimmy Thornton Sr. Obituary
THORNTON, Sr., Jimmy Lee Mr. Jimmy Lee Thornton, Sr., age 85, of Smyrna, passed away April 11, 2019. He was retired from the United States Air Force with 21 years of service. Preceded in death by his wife, Eloise Sellers Thornton, and his son Barry R. Thornton. Survived by his children, Jimmy Lee Thornton, Jr., Stephanie R. Thornton; grandson, L. Jamiel Thornton (Shannon); great grandson, L. Jamiel Thornton, Jr. Funeral services will be held Saturday April 20 at 1 PM in the chapel of Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Taylor officiating. Interment will follow in Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery with the U. S. Air Force providing Full Military Honors. The family will receive friends between the hours of 6 until 8 PM Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now