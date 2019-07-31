|
|
J.J. Biello, a former Atlanta police officer and former member of the Cherokee County Commission, has died. Biello was left paralyzed in 1987 when he was shot while stopping a robbery at a Buckhead restaurant.
In addition to serving on the county commission, Biello also was a longtime member of both the county's recreation authority and the state's boxing commission.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 31, 2019