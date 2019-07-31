Resources
More Obituaries for J.J. Biello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J.J. Biello

Add a Memory
J.J. Biello Obituary
J.J. Biello, a former Atlanta police officer and former member of the Cherokee County Commission, has died. Biello was left paralyzed in 1987 when he was shot while stopping a robbery at a Buckhead restaurant.

In addition to serving on the county commission, Biello also was a longtime member of both the county's recreation authority and the state's boxing commission.

This post will be updated.

Read more about J.J. Biello on ajc.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of J.J.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.