Services
Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
6101 Lawrenceville Hwy
Tucker, GA 30084
(770) 564-2726
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Harmony Grove United Methodist Church
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
Harmony Grove United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jo Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo Ann Campbell


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jo Ann Campbell Obituary
CAMPBELL, Jo Ann Jo Ann Campbell died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia, at the age of 90, with her children by her side. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Rev. Norton R. Campbell, Jr.; and by an infant older sister. Jo Ann was born on May 21, 1929, in Atlanta, Georgia, to Robert Lowe Russell and Josephine Felder Russell. She was raised in Athens, Georgia from a young age. Following graduation from Athens High in 1946, she attended Wesleyan College in Macon, graduating in 1950. After college she went to work for The Methodist Publishing House in Nashville, Tennessee. There she met Norton (Humpy) Campbell. Their courtship led to love and marriage in June of 1952. In 1953, the couple moved to Atlanta, for Norton to attend seminary at Emory, and Georgia became their home. Jo Ann had felt her own call to ministry in her teen and college years. So as a young wife and partner, she embraced her husband's call to Methodist ministry, and the privilege and challenge of being a minister's wife. In every church Norton served, she contributed her talents, love, faith, and leadership to the people and ministries of the congregation. She was much loved by those churches. She also expressed her calling when she went to work for the Wesleyan Christian Advocate (the weekly United Methodist newspaper in Georgia) in the 1970's. She continued working for the Advocate, rising to Associate Editor before retiring. Jo Ann was a loving and energetic wife, mother, friend, and church member. Her husband deemed her the finest Christian he knew. She loved playing bridge, family time at the lake, swimming, reading and learning, traveling, and most of all, being a grandmother. In retirement, she volunteered with Meals on Wheels, went on mission trips and retreats with Harmony Grove United Methodist Women, walked annually around Stone Mountain for many years to raise funds for community ministries, and took opportunities to care for young and old. She and Humpy were devoted to Harmony Grove UMC, especially enjoying the Harmony Class and JOY Club older adult ministry. She is survived by son N. R. (Ray) Campbell, III; daughter, Rev. Melinda C. Jones (Rev. Hal Jones); and son Russell Campbell (Carrianne); grandchildren Jeneane Fleenor (Will), Kathleen Campbell, Carson Campbell, Rachel Campbell, Steven Jones (Reesey), Jeff Jones (Lizzie), Lauren Campbell, and Robert Campbell; and great-grandchildren Lucca and Marion Fleenor. A Memorial Service will be held at Harmony Grove United Methodist Church on Saturday, February 8, at 2 PM, with family visitation and reception at 3 PM, following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts to Harmony Grove UMC, 50 Harmony Grove Rd., Lilburn, GA 30047; or Wellroot Family Services (United Methodist Children's Home), 1967 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 400, Tucker, GA 30084. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel. 770-564-2726.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -