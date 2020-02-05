|
CAMPBELL, Jo Ann Jo Ann Campbell died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia, at the age of 90, with her children by her side. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Rev. Norton R. Campbell, Jr.; and by an infant older sister. Jo Ann was born on May 21, 1929, in Atlanta, Georgia, to Robert Lowe Russell and Josephine Felder Russell. She was raised in Athens, Georgia from a young age. Following graduation from Athens High in 1946, she attended Wesleyan College in Macon, graduating in 1950. After college she went to work for The Methodist Publishing House in Nashville, Tennessee. There she met Norton (Humpy) Campbell. Their courtship led to love and marriage in June of 1952. In 1953, the couple moved to Atlanta, for Norton to attend seminary at Emory, and Georgia became their home. Jo Ann had felt her own call to ministry in her teen and college years. So as a young wife and partner, she embraced her husband's call to Methodist ministry, and the privilege and challenge of being a minister's wife. In every church Norton served, she contributed her talents, love, faith, and leadership to the people and ministries of the congregation. She was much loved by those churches. She also expressed her calling when she went to work for the Wesleyan Christian Advocate (the weekly United Methodist newspaper in Georgia) in the 1970's. She continued working for the Advocate, rising to Associate Editor before retiring. Jo Ann was a loving and energetic wife, mother, friend, and church member. Her husband deemed her the finest Christian he knew. She loved playing bridge, family time at the lake, swimming, reading and learning, traveling, and most of all, being a grandmother. In retirement, she volunteered with Meals on Wheels, went on mission trips and retreats with Harmony Grove United Methodist Women, walked annually around Stone Mountain for many years to raise funds for community ministries, and took opportunities to care for young and old. She and Humpy were devoted to Harmony Grove UMC, especially enjoying the Harmony Class and JOY Club older adult ministry. She is survived by son N. R. (Ray) Campbell, III; daughter, Rev. Melinda C. Jones (Rev. Hal Jones); and son Russell Campbell (Carrianne); grandchildren Jeneane Fleenor (Will), Kathleen Campbell, Carson Campbell, Rachel Campbell, Steven Jones (Reesey), Jeff Jones (Lizzie), Lauren Campbell, and Robert Campbell; and great-grandchildren Lucca and Marion Fleenor. A Memorial Service will be held at Harmony Grove United Methodist Church on Saturday, February 8, at 2 PM, with family visitation and reception at 3 PM, following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts to Harmony Grove UMC, 50 Harmony Grove Rd., Lilburn, GA 30047; or Wellroot Family Services (United Methodist Children's Home), 1967 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 400, Tucker, GA 30084. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel. 770-564-2726.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 5, 2020