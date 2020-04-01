|
|
GRIFFIN, Jo Ann Jo Ann Youngblood Griffin, age 86, left her Earthly body and went to Heaven on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Funeral Services for Jo Ann Griffin will be conducted from the Graveside on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 4 PM, in the Friendship (W) Baptist Church Cemetery. Jo Ann was born on St Patrick's Day, March 17, 1934 and raised in Wilkinson County on her family's farm that had been settled by her family in 1845. She graduated Wilkinson County High School and attended Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville. She worked for 30 years at Central State Hospital and retired to her home on Lake Sinclair. She played the piano at Friendship (W) Baptist Church for many years and was the Church Clerk for 33 years. She was a member of The Eastern Star of Milledgeville. Jo Ann is survived by her loving and devoted husband, George H. Griffin. Jo Ann was married to George for 51 years. They traveled the nation in retirement and visited nearly every State in the Union. Jo Ann loved the map on her refrigerator showing all the different states visited. Jo Ann had one child, a son, Edmund J Wall. He and his wife, Debbie live in Rabun County, Georgia. Jo Ann had two grandchildren, Ellen D Wall (Alex Sullivan) of Denver, Colorado and Merritt W Wall (Katie) of Roswell, Georgia. Jo Ann had two great-grandchildren, Lily, age 3 and Jesse age 1. Jo Ann is also survived by her only brother, Jimmy Youngblood (Elizabeth) of Milledgeville. Jo Ann was predeceased by her mother and father, Joe Merritt Youngblood and Edna Fountain Youngblood. There is no doubt, Jo Ann is hugging her mama and daddy in Heaven. Jo Ann was God's angel. She was a wonderful loving friend, wife and mother. She always had a smile and a laugh. She loved to cook, crochet, play the piano and travel. Jo Ann was full of love and care and sweetness and God called his angel home. For the last few years of her life, she had Alzheimer's. The family cannot thank the folks at Savannah Court in Milledgeville enough for the kindness and awesome care and love they gave Jo Ann in her last years. The family saw that all the staff really loved Jo Ann and took great care of her. Flowers are accepted, or donations to Hospice Care Options, Milledgeville, or Friendship (W) Baptist Church, or Al Shiah Shrine Transportation Fund. Condolences may be expressed online at: www.williamsfuneral.net Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Milledgeville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 1, 2020